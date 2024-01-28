JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Raised by Segantii Capital Management Ltd

Segantii Capital Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) by 1,328.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 0.5% of Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $14,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JD. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 16.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,776 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in JD.com by 155.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,513,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,590,000 after acquiring an additional 920,886 shares in the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on JD.com from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JD.com from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group raised JD.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.71.

JD.com Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.86. 9,517,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,825,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.93. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. The business had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

