Kaye Capital Management Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 673 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META traded up $0.96 on Friday, hitting $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

