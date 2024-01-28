Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,366 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded down $5.28 on Friday, hitting $503.40. The company had a trading volume of 385,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,573. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $343.39 and a 1-year high of $513.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $476.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.07.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

