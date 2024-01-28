Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Has $520,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COWZ. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.93. 1,749,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $50.26.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

