Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 47,814 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 8.2% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,354,000. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,259.8% in the second quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,158,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,518 shares during the period.

IJR traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,066,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,910,875. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

