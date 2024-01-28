Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.6% of Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $639.25. 2,410,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The company has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $601.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $564.55. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $309.20 and a 1 year high of $647.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on LLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,738.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock worth $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

