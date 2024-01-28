Keystone Financial Group Buys 1,574 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,548,447,000 after purchasing an additional 424,533,112 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,185,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,835,000 after acquiring an additional 499,927 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,332,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,889,000 after acquiring an additional 178,211 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $918,324,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VUG traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 780,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,863. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $325.70. The firm has a market cap of $105.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $307.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $290.59.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

