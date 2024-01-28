Keystone Financial Group Has $8.42 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keystone Financial Group raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,635 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up approximately 1.4% of Keystone Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The stock has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.59 and a 200-day moving average of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSLA. Guggenheim upped their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.00.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

