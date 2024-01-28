Keystone Financial Group Has $863,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Group reduced its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,880,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 10,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 970,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,409,000 after buying an additional 18,683 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 16,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,797,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,171,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.73. 1,706,293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,034,389. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.74 and a 1-year high of $111.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.43.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.