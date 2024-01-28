Keystone Financial Group Increases Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.7% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $4,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 63,578 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $19,087,000 after purchasing an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 9,079 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ardent Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,560,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.14. The company had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.06 and a 200-day moving average of $322.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.95 and a 12-month high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total transaction of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $1,777,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock worth $293,293,442. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

