Keystone Financial Group Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Keystone Financial Group cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,054 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,478 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 102,919.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 458,556,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $40,939,886,000 after acquiring an additional 458,110,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,142,473 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,530,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,492 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,011,473,000 after acquiring an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,246,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,959,170,000 after acquiring an additional 751,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.5 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. The stock had a trading volume of 7,812,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.29 and a 200 day moving average of $87.44.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.44%.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $1,747,096.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,586 shares in the company, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.