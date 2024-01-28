Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 18.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 5.6% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 16,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of BST traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 123,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,450. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.21. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52-week low of $29.62 and a 52-week high of $35.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

