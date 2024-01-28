Keystone Financial Group Purchases 5,506 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,506 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brady Family Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brady Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 43,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 7,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 5,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DGRO remained flat at $54.72 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,410,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

