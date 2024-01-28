Keystone Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,892 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 12,050 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 59,402 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $12,046,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,780,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares in the company, valued at $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $7,780,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,877,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The company has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.40. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.65 and a 52 week high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

