Keystone Financial Group Sells 55 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,785,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.4% during the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 7.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush upgraded Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Barclays upgraded Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $355.30. 3,177,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,196,896. The company has a market cap of $353.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $321.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $362.96.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.66%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

