L.M. Kohn & Company Boosts Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

L.M. Kohn & Company grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 723 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock traded down $1.13 on Friday, reaching $429.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,451. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $450.09 and its 200 day moving average is $444.15. The company has a market cap of $103.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $3.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $513.00 to $503.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

View Our Latest Report on Lockheed Martin

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

