L.M. Kohn & Company Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

L.M. Kohn & Company lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,812 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Tesla comprises 0.7% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. The stock had a trading volume of 107,343,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. The company has a market capitalization of $582.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $235.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

