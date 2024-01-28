L.M. Kohn & Company Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

L.M. Kohn & Company reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Keystone Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 26,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 67,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $631,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of VIG traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.06. 1,042,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,457,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $173.53. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $162.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

