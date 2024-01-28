L.M. Kohn & Company Increases Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1,425.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 61 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $840.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $750.93.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In related news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total transaction of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total value of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,137,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

ServiceNow stock traded up $2.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $769.44. 1,799,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $703.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $619.89. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.