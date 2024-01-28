L.M. Kohn & Company Makes New $386,000 Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

L.M. Kohn & Company acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,286 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after acquiring an additional 777,029,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $402.00 to $438.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Meta Platforms stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.40% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 in the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

