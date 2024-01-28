L.M. Kohn & Company Raises Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

L.M. Kohn & Company raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 299.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 32,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 115,488 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $24,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 81,325 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 29,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $211.98. 1,912,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $237.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $213.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10.

Lowe's Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LOW. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

