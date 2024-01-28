Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) is Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Linde comprises 1.5% of Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trium Capital LLP acquired a new stake in Linde during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Linde by 13.3% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Linde by 15.1% during the third quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Linde by 26.5% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $404.04. 1,146,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,270,390. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $318.88 and a 12 month high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

