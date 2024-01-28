Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,838 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.04.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $211.98. 1,912,592 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $237.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $213.77 and its 200 day moving average is $213.96.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.87 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 54.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

