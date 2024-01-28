Manchester Financial Inc. Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Manchester Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,134 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Devon Energy accounts for 0.6% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DVN. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,229,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $686,953,000 after acquiring an additional 84,769 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Devon Energy by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after acquiring an additional 356,448 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,470,996 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $404,067,000 after acquiring an additional 411,777 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,429,670 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $402,095,000 after buying an additional 402,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $435,881,000 after buying an additional 99,059 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DVN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.65.

NYSE DVN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,768,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,260,071. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.37. The firm has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.51 and a 52 week high of $66.96.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The energy company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.23%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

