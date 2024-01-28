Manchester Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Manchester Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.0% of Manchester Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Manchester Financial Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 6,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,667,822.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 47,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.08, for a total value of $16,886,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.48, for a total transaction of $191,579.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $13,667,822.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of META stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $351.06 and its 200-day moving average is $322.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.95 and a fifty-two week high of $396.79.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

META has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

