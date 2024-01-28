Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of Mandalay Resources Corp. (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.79 and traded as high as C$1.89. Mandalay Resources shares last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 2,700 shares.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mandalay Resources from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Mandalay Resources
Mandalay Resources Stock Down 0.5 %
Mandalay Resources (TSE:MND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mandalay Resources had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of C$54.88 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mandalay Resources Corp. will post 0.1480392 earnings per share for the current year.
Mandalay Resources Company Profile
Mandalay Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of various mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and antimony deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Costerfield gold-antimony mine covering an area of 7,540.78 hectares (ha) located in Central Victoria, Australia; and the Bjorkdal gold mine that comprises 9 mining concessions and 19 exploration permits located in Vasterbotten County in northern Sweden.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mandalay Resources
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Mandalay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mandalay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.