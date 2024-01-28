Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Purchases 4,386 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,386 shares during the quarter. Diageo comprises about 1.2% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 98,968.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after buying an additional 2,021,926 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 16,757.2% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 500,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,049,000 after buying an additional 497,521 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,625,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,848,000 after buying an additional 433,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,520,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO traded up $3.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $144.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,063,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,427. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $190.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.43 and its 200-day moving average is $154.70.

DEO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

