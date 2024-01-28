Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) is Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s 10th Largest Position

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872,332 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Meta Platforms accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $261,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $372.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $397.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.09.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.2 %

META stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $394.14. The stock had a trading volume of 13,159,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.95 and a 1-year high of $396.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $351.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $322.54.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.77. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $34.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,796,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.11, for a total value of $203,083.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,990 shares in the company, valued at $9,999,598.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,777,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,435 shares in the company, valued at $29,796,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

