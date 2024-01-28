Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stake Trimmed by Cryder Capital Partners LLP

Cryder Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952,426 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 8,054 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up 13.8% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $285,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,102,771.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.36, for a total value of $7,722,037.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 856,675 shares of company stock valued at $293,293,442 over the last 90 days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

META has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on META

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $394.14. 13,159,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,562,819. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $351.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $146.95 and a one year high of $396.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.