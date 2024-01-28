Meter Governance (MTRG) Hits 1-Day Volume of $427,988.47

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00006852 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $64.28 million and $427,988.47 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 45,937,365 coins and its circulating supply is 22,305,858 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official message board is medium.com/meter-io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 45,937,365 with 22,305,858 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.85195594 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $455,668.61 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.