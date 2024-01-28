Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 126,318 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,397,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126,318 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises 2.1% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,043,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. State Street Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,221,897,000 after buying an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Accenture by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,642,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,440,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,816,701 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,636,842,000 after purchasing an additional 353,521 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,672,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,367,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Accenture by 5.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,296,119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,877,293,000 after purchasing an additional 354,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total value of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 167,831 shares in the company, valued at $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.77, for a total transaction of $2,267,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,884,051.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,884 shares of company stock worth $9,296,856 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $369.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.06.

ACN traded down $0.87 on Friday, reaching $371.07. 1,404,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,524. The stock has a market cap of $232.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $375.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $345.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.82%.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

