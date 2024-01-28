Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 213,632 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,737,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,632 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Tesla worth $685,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.00.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $183.25. 107,343,231 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,976,472. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $152.37 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $582.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.64.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,583. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.