Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 531,771 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,373,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531,771 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $201,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of America by 333.2% in the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $57,002.88. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.43. 30,839,827 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,304,072. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $37.00. The firm has a market cap of $264.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAC

About Bank of America

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.