Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $152.35 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,879,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Walt Disney worth $152,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the first quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,689 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,575 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the second quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 8,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.0% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $95.36. 7,812,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,111,223. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.29 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.92 billion, a PE ratio of 74.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.35.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.44%.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Amy Chang purchased 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at $167,694.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.40.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

