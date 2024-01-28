Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $399.36 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 743,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,021 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for approximately 0.8% of Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $399,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total transaction of $9,068,468.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $727.00 to $822.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $589.90.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.9 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $11.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $639.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,410,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $606.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $309.20 and a 12-month high of $647.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $601.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $564.55.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

