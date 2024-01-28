Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 65,786 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,011,386 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,786 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Salesforce worth $205,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,778 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.8% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 0.9% during the third quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $110,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total transaction of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,727,070. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,410,805 shares of company stock valued at $364,010,045 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. 4,877,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,957,695. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $257.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $228.45. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.65 and a 12-month high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.44, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

