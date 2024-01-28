Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Sold by Trium Capital LLP

Trium Capital LLP lowered its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 660 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 4,900.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $3.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $389.29. 417,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.57. The company has a market cap of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $278.23 and a 12-month high of $396.91.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.27% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Moody’s from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Moody’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $365.00 to $455.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price objective on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.75.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total transaction of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,322,993.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.38, for a total value of $931,898.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,038.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.21, for a total value of $779,610.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,322,993.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,812 shares of company stock worth $4,776,114 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

