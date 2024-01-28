Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 441,089 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,094 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $166,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 26.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after buying an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $460.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on Netflix from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $8.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $570.42. 12,770,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,897,334. The company has a market cap of $249.66 billion, a PE ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $482.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $439.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 16.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 47,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.50, for a total transaction of $25,873,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 431,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,284,217. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 268,534 shares of company stock valued at $131,284,553. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

