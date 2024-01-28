NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE NEE traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,649,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,431. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.15 and a 1 year high of $79.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $119.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NEE. Bank of America decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

