Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Aveo Capital Partners LLC

Aveo Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 315.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 106.9% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JWN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.83. 3,096,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.38 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.51. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $12.88 and a one year high of $27.15.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 45.64%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 27th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is currently 105.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “inline” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

