Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 16.96%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern stock traded down $3.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.26. 3,665,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $228.27 and its 200-day moving average is $215.07. Norfolk Southern has a 12-month low of $183.09 and a 12-month high of $255.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 95,518.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,028,232 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,217,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025,065 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $537,007,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,724,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $671,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,666 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,546,214 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $627,438,000 after buying an additional 638,384 shares during the period. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22,576.0% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 504,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 502,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

