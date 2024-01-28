Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Friday. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NSC traded down $3.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $234.26. 3,665,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,299. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $183.09 and a fifty-two week high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day moving average of $215.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $71,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth $90,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $223.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.00.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

