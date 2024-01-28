Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Short Interest Update

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,340,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 31st total of 3,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,570,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Novartis stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $107.16. 953,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,206,077. Novartis has a one year low of $79.98 and a one year high of $108.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $101.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 167.6% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,827,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,806 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 50.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,803,000 after acquiring an additional 686,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 27.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

