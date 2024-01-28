Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Position Raised by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 43.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727,507 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246,806 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.07. 5,544,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,544,520. The stock has a market cap of $484.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.58 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 86.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVO shares. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Argus began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

