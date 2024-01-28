Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after buying an additional 1,547,030 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $1,370,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter worth approximately $323,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. 1,566,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,222. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $85.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Nutrien’s revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on NTR

Nutrien Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.