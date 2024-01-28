ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. ONEOK comprises approximately 0.8% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Trading Up 0.2 %

ONEOK stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,891,277. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.67.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.09%.

ONEOK announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

