PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Short Interest Up 14.9% in January

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 307,700 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 267,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PAVmed

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in PAVmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PAVmed during the first quarter worth $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in PAVmed by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 57,533 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in PAVmed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in PAVmed by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 37,724 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAVmed Trading Down 6.9 %

Shares of PAVM traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,985. PAVmed has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $9.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.31.

PAVmed Company Profile

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter. PAVmed had a negative return on equity of 532.56% and a negative net margin of 4,660.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that PAVmed will post -10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

