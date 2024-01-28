PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $6,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Bank lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 16,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $206.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $212.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.86. 4,848,987 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,605,035. The company has a market cap of $230.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $168.11 and a 200 day moving average of $172.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $1.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

