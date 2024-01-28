Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,455 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE remained flat at $27.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 47,073,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,093,784. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $32.08. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $155.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.80%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

