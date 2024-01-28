Phoenix Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 1.3% of Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPST. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,540,248 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,073,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,758,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751,662 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $940,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,438,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,039,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,115,000 after acquiring an additional 53,304 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
Shares of JPST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.46.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
